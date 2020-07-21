COVID Live Updates: NYC distributed 100 million meals to residents during pandemic

Meantime, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York State will establish two testing sites in COVID-19 hot spots in Savannah, Georgia. Both sites are located in highly-impacted minority communities and will provide up to 500 tests per day.
"When New York State fought what was, at the time, the nation's worst COVID-19 spike, states throughout the country generously provided badly-needed supplies, resources and personnel, and we promised that as the virus continued to spread, we'd return the favor," Governor Cuomo said. "That time is here now, and as part of New York State's ongoing commitment to helping cities and states throughout the nation, we're glad to be able to provide two testing sites for highly-impacted minority communities in the great city of Savannah, and I thank our hospital partners for providing the expertise to so quickly make this vision a reality."
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy signed an Executive Order to allow contact drills and practices, and competitions, to resume Monday for high-risk sports. Practices must be held at outdoor venues only. All sports will have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols.
Here are more of today's headlines:
HELPING NYC RESIDENTS IN NEED
The City of New York has donated some 100 million meals to food insecure residents. Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that the food distribution would continue as long as it's needed. The city has also created a Landlord-Tenant Mediation Project to help keep residents that are unemployed due to COVID-19 in their homes. "We are about to go over a cliff in this city" the mayor said of residents being unable to pay their rent. One bright spot, Mayor de Blasio announced $22 million to create and revive community centers throughout the city.
TEMPERATURE CHECKS AT NEWARK?
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is asking state and federal officials to require temperature checks at Newark Liberty Airport for all travelers arriving from states on the quarantine list.
People arriving from those 22 states, including Florida and California, are supposed to self-quarantine, but Baraka is also asking for that to be better enforced for anyone with symptoms.
FAUCI TO THROW FIRST PITCH
The country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball's pandemic-delayed regular season.
The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci -- a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions -- accepted the team's invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday. The Nationals will host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.
NURSES PAY IT FORWARD
Nurses from New York City are lending a hand on the frontlines in Houston to help fight the pandemic.
CHANGES IN LONG BEACH
In order to address beach capacity issues, only residents of the city of Long Beach will be able to go to the beach Friday through Sunday starting this weekend.
Starting Thursday, the beaches will close every day at 8 p.m. Non-resident daily passes will only be sold Monday through Thursday.
GIANTS, JETS TO PLAY WITHOUT FANS
The New York Giants and Jets released a joint statement Monday announcing games will be played without fans until further notice. This after Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings, which apply to events at MetLife Stadium.
RUTGERS ATHLETICS ADJUST TO ORDER
Rutgers University announced that all Rutgers Athletics venues will operate in accordance with the executive orders issued by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy limiting outdoor gatherings to 500 people or fewer. All safety precautions will be in place for those individuals who will be in attendance.
BROOKLYN BOTANIC GARDEN REOPENING
Brooklyn Botanic Garden is planning to reopen to the public starting Friday, August 7. The Garden has been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes as New York City enters Phase 4 of the New York Forward plan.
From Friday, July 31 to Thursday, August 6, BBG members are invited back to the Garden for an exclusive Member Appreciation Week. Wednesday evenings will be reserved for members for the rest of the summer.
CUOMO CALLS OUT PARTIERS
After a weekend of crowding and mask violations at bars and restaurants in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned of a potential rollback on the reopenings of bars and restaurants if the city doesn't get their act together.
REMOTE LEARNING OPTION IN NJ
Governor Murphy said that later this week, the New Jersey Department of Education will release guidance allowing for parents to choose all-remote learning for their children.
STEPPED UP DISTANCING ENFORCEMENT IN NYC
Clusters of people were caught on video refusing to practice social distancing this weekend in Astoria, Queens. Mayor Bill de Blasio called it unacceptable and said that the restaurant at the center of it has been shutdown. "We will not tolerate it," de Blasio said. "It has to be stopped." He added that the sheriff's department would be enforcing those laws where applicable and at times the NYPD would be as well.
CUOMO HEADS TO GEORGIA, CALLS FOR STOP TO BAR CROWDS
As he headed out to Georgia to assist the mayor of Savannah, Governor Andrew Cuomo begged young people to stop congregating at bars. "I'm telling you it has to stop and I'm telling you in plain New York speak, it's stupid, it's stupid," he said. The governor added that local governments need to enforce the social distancing and mask wearing laws even if they are "politically unpopular."
NYC ENTERS PHASE 4
New York City moved into Phase 4 of the reopening process Monday, as the Big Apple continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, though some changes are in effect.
FAUCI ON NEW YORK
Dr. Anthony Fauci said New York has set an example for the rest of the country of how to successfully bring down cases of coronavirus.
When PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff asked Fauci about a solution to increasing testing throughout the country, he said that New York did it right.
MLB EXPERIENCE FIRST COVID-ERA GAMES
Exhibition games in Washington, New York and Pittsburgh on Saturday gave Major League Baseball its first look at coronavirus-era games - cardboard cutouts for fans, sound effects for crowds and more.
BARS AND RESTAURANTS GET CREATIVE
Restaurants and bars across New York are taking a creative and sometimes comical approach to new state mandates.
New guidelines set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo demand bars and restaurants cannot sell drinks without food. So now there are some small menus popping up that include items like "a piece of meat" and a serving of french fries that includes nine fries.
TRAVELING NURSES REFLECT
More than 4,000 travel nurses came to New York City to work in public hospitals at the height of the pandemic. Now that they're back home, some of them are reflecting on what they experienced and speaking out about what more could be done to help protect patients and front line workers in case a second outbreak happens.
