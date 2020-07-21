reopen ny

Reopen NY: Several New York bars, restaurants hit with liquor license suspensions

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A number of New York bars and restaurants took a hit from the state Tuesday amid ongoing crowding and social distancing violations.

The New York State Liquor Authority suspended 27 licenses statewide and brought 410 charges against establishments.

Governor Andrew Cuomo called the violations "a very high rate of suspension."

"The state is taking action and we said we would take action on our own," Cuomo said. "We are quite serious about it. This is a very dangerous situation."
Clusters of people, many of them not wearing face masks, were caught on video refusing to practice social distancing during the overnight hours in Queens Friday.


Locally, three bars in Queens and one in Suffolk had their liquor licenses suspended by the state for violation of outdoor dining regulations:

- Brik Bar in Astoria
- MIA in Astoria
- Maspeth Pizza in Maspeth
- Secrets Gentleman club in Deer Park

RELATED: Hundreds gather, crowd Queens streets without masks

The governor added that one of the issues New York is having is that there is no separate restaurant and bar license. Cuomo said that the state opened up outdoor dining, but was not meant to be for a bar operation.
Hundreds of people assembled in close proximity in Manhattan Friday night, disregarding social distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings.


"I think there is a basic disconnect," he said. "We never authorized bars to open. Most states do not allow bars to operate. Bars are congregations of people milling about. That is exactly what we are trying to avoid. We never authorized the bar to operate."

Cuomo said it's unfortunate for the bar and restaurant owners who have played by the rules.

"The bad operators will make it worse for themselves and for the good operators," he said.

On Monday, Cuomo warned of a potential rollback on the reopenings of bars and restaurants if the city doesn't get their act together.

Cuomo called on local governments to dispatch police to disperse crowds that have been gathering outside some bars and restaurants offering outdoor dining and curbside pick-up of alcoholic beverages.

RELATED: Partygoers ignore social distancing guidelines in East Village

Traveling nurses recall "It was like a medical war zone"
Dan Krauth reports on the nurses who came to NYC during the height of the pandemic



7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
