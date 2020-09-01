Coronavirus Live Updates: 74% of people say they would get vaccine, global survey finds

74% of people say "yes" in a new global survey by the World Economic Forum, but the numbers vary widely internationally.
Two-thirds of Americans responded "yes," while only 54% of Russians are interested, and 97% of respondents in China said they'd get a vaccine.
The most common concern among Americans not interested is the possibility of side effects.
Nearly 20,000 people around the world took part in the survey.
Meantime, New York City reported a positivity rate of 1.33%.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC delays start of school year
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would delay in-person learning for students until September 21st. "There is nothing more precious than taking care of the children of New York City," he said. School staff will report the day after Labor Day and teachers will begin preparing their classrooms on September 10th. Students will all start with remote learning on September 16th and for the next three days. Then on Monday, September 21st, Blended Learning begins.
2 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that two states have been added to the Tri-State Travel Advisory that requires travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. Alaska and Montana now meet the metrics for the quarantine, which applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Dr. Fauci on GMA
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to GMA's Amy Robach about children going back to school across America, his relationship with the president, and COVID-19 vaccines.
New Jersey gyms reopening with restrictions
Gyms across the Garden State are allowed to reopen Tuesday with restrictions. Eyewitness News was at Crunch Fitness on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen as dozens of people moved in to start their workouts around 6 a.m. Capacity is limited to 25 percent and you must wear a mask.
Pandemic learning leads to online attendance concerns
As more than a million kids prepare to head back to school in New York City, there are new concerns about whether those who are learning remotely will show up and engage in online classes.
It has been easy for teachers to take attendance when a student is sitting directly in front of them in a classroom. It's not as easy when they're learning through a computer screen. Not all classes have live instructors.
Fauci: Labor Day weekend key for US virus fight
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, says Labor Day weekend will be key in determining whether the U.S. gets a "running start" at containing the coronavirus this fall.
Fauci said Monday he has a "great deal of faith in the American people" to wash their hands, practice social distancing, wear masks, avoid crowds, and congregate outside during the weekend celebrations. He said it's important to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases like those seen after the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays.
Hempstead teachers strike
Teachers in Nassau County's hardest hit area of coronavirus cases held a rally on Monday to express their concerns about returning back to the classroom.
More than 100 teachers in the Hempstead School District rallied outside the school district building on Peninsula Boulevard.
NYC schools reopening
The NYC Department of Education just secured 10,000 air purifiers for classrooms across the five boroughs from a city-based tech company. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 1,300 school buildings have been inspected by the city's ventilation teams and to make sure everyone can participate remotely, 324,000 tablets have been distributed to date.
NJ movie theaters set to reopen
Movie theaters and other indoor performance venues may reopen on Friday at 25% capacity or 150 people. Each showing, and each theater in a multi-plex, will be subject to capacity limits. If you have four screens, each screen will be held to the lesser of 25% capacity or 150 people. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required.
NYC indoor dining update
Gov. Andrew Cuomo commented on indoor dining in New York City, saying that the state is considering about reopening, but there are still many concerns. He said the factors to consider are schools reopening and fall bringing the flu season. Cuomo says he also understands the "competitive disadvantage" and "economic consequences" NYC restaurants are facing. "We are coming into Labor Day," he said. "Labor Day will see more people going back to school. That is a factor we have to watch. We're coming into fall. Flu season is a factor that we have to watch. We are watching it. We are considering it."
1 COVID death in NY
Gov. Cuomo announced 1 COVID death in New York on Sunday, which is the lowest ever during the pandemic.
Woman gives birth to little girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19
Two months after recovering from COVID-19 while pregnant, a Houston mother has welcomed a healthy baby girl.
India reports world's biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
India registered 78,761 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike in the world since the pandemic began, just as the government began easing restrictions to help the battered economy.
Indoor Dining Set to Return in NJ
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says that restaurants in the state can offer indoor dining beginning on Friday at 25% capacity and with social distancing in place.
