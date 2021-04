Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Health officials in Brazil suggest women delay getting pregnant due to variant

Here are more of today's headlines:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials in Brazil are recommending that women delay getting pregnant until the worst of the pandemic passes.Health officials say the P.1 variant appears to affect expectant mothers more than earlier versions of the coronavirus.Previously, COVID cases during pregnancy were focused on the final trimester and birth, but lately there have been more serious cases in the second and first trimesters.Brazil is one of the global epicenters of the pandemic, with more Brazilians dying each day than anywhere else in the world.Access to coronavirus shots expands in a big way in New York City Saturday. More New Yorkers will be allowed to walk up for a vaccine without an appointment. The option had previously been available for those ages 75 and older, but anyone 50 and up can walk in and be vaccinated Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine . These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.aa