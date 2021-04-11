Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Connecticut veterans can be vaccinated without appointment

Senator Richard Blumenthal has consistently urged veterans to get vaccinated.
These vaccinations will be given at The Connecticut State Veterans Home and hospital in Rocky Hill beginning at 10 a.m.
And for vets and their spouses and caregivers, no appointment is necessary.
Previously, only those veterans who were enrolled in the VA Health System could receive a COVID vaccine.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Holy Cross takes measures to tamp down coronavirus outbreak
The College of the Holy Cross has restricted all in-person activities, including varsity sports, until at least Wednesday in response to dozens of new COVID-19 cases on campus. Contact tracing shows that of at least 40 new cases, most are linked to outdoor gatherings of students during warmer weather and Easter break travel, the Jesuit school in Worcester said Friday.
Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors' emergency power
As governors loosen long-lasting coronavirus restrictions, state lawmakers across the U.S. are taking actions to significantly limit the power they could wield in future emergencies. The legislative measures are aimed not simply at undoing mask mandates and capacity limits that have been common during the pandemic. Many proposals seek to fundamentally shift power away from governors and toward lawmakers the next time there is a virus outbreak, terrorist attack or natural disaster.
S Korea to resume AstraZeneca jab for ages 30-60
South Korea says it will resume administrating AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to all eligible people between the ages of 30 and 60. Last week, South Korea suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccines for those 60 years old or younger while awaiting the outcome of the European Medicine Agency's review.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
