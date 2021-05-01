Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Connecticut ease restrictions as full reopening set for May 19

Governor Ned Lamont announced that indoor curfews have been pushed back to midnight.
Outdoor restrictions have also been lifted and customers can now drink alcohol without having to buy food.
And while the state's businesses can return to 100% capacity in a little more than two weeks, the governor is recommending that masks continue to be worn inside schools.
NY set to increase capacity limits as full reopening nears
More places are getting the green light to reopen in New York, and communities are doing what they can to support local businesses that have been struggling. Starting May 7, most NY restaurants will be increasing to 75% capacity for indoor dining. Also on that day, hair salons and barbershops will increase to 75% capacity.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
