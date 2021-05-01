Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Connecticut ease restrictions as full reopening set for May 19

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
Connecticut easing restrictions Saturday; full reopening on May 19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- COVID restrictions are being eased beginning Saturday in Connecticut with a target date of May 19 for a full reopening.

Governor Ned Lamont announced that indoor curfews have been pushed back to midnight.

Outdoor restrictions have also been lifted and customers can now drink alcohol without having to buy food.

And while the state's businesses can return to 100% capacity in a little more than two weeks, the governor is recommending that masks continue to be worn inside schools.

Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NY set to increase capacity limits as full reopening nears

More places are getting the green light to reopen in New York, and communities are doing what they can to support local businesses that have been struggling. Starting May 7, most NY restaurants will be increasing to 75% capacity for indoor dining. Also on that day, hair salons and barbershops will increase to 75% capacity.

