Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Connecticut eases restrictions as full reopening set for May 19

Governor Ned Lamont announced that indoor curfews have been pushed back to midnight.
Outdoor restrictions have also been lifted and customers can now drink alcohol without having to buy food.
And while the state's businesses can return to 100% capacity in a little more than two weeks, the governor is recommending that masks continue to be worn inside schools.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID tops 100 million
Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the U.S. by midsummer, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone: 100 million. Visitors cheered and screamed with delight as the Southern California theme park swung open its gates for the first time in 13 months in a powerful symbol of the U.S. rebound, even though the self-proclaimed Happiest Place on Earth is allowing only in-state guests for now and operating at just 25% capacity.
NY Waterway to resume weekend ferry service
Beginning Saturday morning, NY Waterway will run downtown weekend ferry service between Hoboken, Jersey City and Lower Manhattan. Ferries run Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 8pm from the Paulus Hook (Jersey City) and the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT ferry terminals to Brookfield Place / Battery Park City. The restoration marks another milestone for the region's recovery as more businesses reopen and more travelers return. Downtown weekend service means riders will have fast, easy and safe transit service to Lower Manhattan's restaurants, shopping and destinations.
NEW Downtown Weekend Ferry Service, effective Saturday, May 1:
-Saturday & Sunday: Ferries run every 30 minutes between Hoboken NJT terminal, Paulus Hook and Brookfield Place / Battery Park City, with the first ferries departing Hoboken at 10am and Paulus Hook at 10:10 a.m. Last return ferry departs Brookfield Place at 8 p.m.
Governors Island reopens to public after short season last year
Governors Island will reopen to the public after its season was cut short last year by the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors will be allowed every day from May 1 to October 31.
NY set to increase capacity limits as full reopening nears
More places are getting the green light to reopen in New York, and communities are doing what they can to support local businesses that have been struggling. Starting May 7, most NY restaurants will be increasing to 75% capacity for indoor dining. Also on that day, hair salons and barbershops will increase to 75% capacity.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
