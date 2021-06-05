Coronavirus Vaccine: Hawaii sets vaccine thresholds for lifting travel quarantine

The Aloha State has had some of the strictest travel restrictions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hawaii's governor is expecting to reach a 55% vaccination rate among the population by the middle of the month.
All restrictions will be lifted once the state vaccination rate reaches 70%.
Here are more of today's headlines:
More than 11,000 fans to be in stands at Belmont Stakes
The Belmont Stakes will officially run Saturday. More than 10,000 fans will be in the stands for the first major horse race in New York since the pandemic began -- and officials will use the event to try to promote vaccinations.
UN chief welcomes US vaccine donation to COVAX
The United Nations chief is welcoming the Biden administration's announcement that it will be donating millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the U.N.-backed COVAX facility as well as to individual countries and U.N. front-line personnel in challenging and dangerous locations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also "extremely grateful" to the U.S. government for including U.N. personnel and diplomats and staff of the 193 U.N. member nations in the U.S. vaccination program.
Mexico to use 1M doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Mexican officials said Friday they will use 1 million U.S. doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to inoculate people along the border. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the vaccinations along Mexico's northern border with the United States is part of an effort to fully reopen border crossings, which are currently restricted to essential travel.
California not lifting COVID state of emergency on June 15
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will not lift the coronavirus state of emergency on June 15. Newsom has said he will lift most of the virus restrictions on that date. But Friday, Newsom said he will not lift the state of emergency that gives him broad authority to issue alter or suspend state laws and regulations.
