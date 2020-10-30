Coronavirus Updates: Hospitals near ICU capacity in some states

"We are facing an urgent crisis and there's an imminent risk to you," said Gov. Tony Evers, (D) Wisconsin.
Hospitalizations are on the rise coast-to-coast with at least 13 states seeing a record number of patients.
Now, a new battle brewing in one of the hardest-hit areas.
A judge in El Paso has ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses in the county, taking effect overnight.
But the Texas attorney general says he may challenge the shutdown, claiming it violates the governor's executive order.
In Wisconsin, hospitals are now two to six weeks away from running out of ICU beds.
20% of hospitals say they're facing critical staffing shortages.
In Utah, the governor warns hospitals there are getting too full to function.
"The hospitals just can't keep up with the trend," said Gov. Gary Herbert, (R) Utah.
Here are more of today's headlines:
CDC makes grim prediction
The CDC predicts another 15,000 to 28,000 new deaths in the US over the next three weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.
That would mean a total of 243,000 to 256,000 American lives lost by November 21, just a few days before the holiday.
The CDC's prediction is based on a weekly ensemble forecast, an average of 47 different models.
Recovering COVID patients dealing with long-term effects find solace in online community
While many people recover from the coronavirus, some deal with the lingering effects of the virus for months after. These so-called long haulers are sharing information and giving each other support in an online community.
Myths about COVID-19 busted: Masks, indoor transmission, cold weather, and more
University of Chicago Medicine Executive Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Emily Landon took time to bust some of the most prevalent myths about COVID-19 and the pandemic, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the nation.
Connecticut positive cases rise above 70,000
Connecticut's positivity rate has reached 6.1%. "This 6.1 may be a harbinger of things to come. It's going to get worse before it gets better," Governor Lamont said. 11 towns were added to Red Alert status, mostly in southeastern Connecticut.
Our weekly COVID-19 Alert Map has just been updated.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 29, 2020
A total of 30 towns and cities across Connecticut have reached the red level, the highest on the alert map.
For town-level information, check out the interactive map on this page: https://t.co/lBqnAuiu3D pic.twitter.com/GyG1eeaItB
1st case of flu and COVID-19 co-infection reported in Solano County
Solano County health officials confirmed the first case of a flu and COVID-19 co-infection in the county on Thursday. The Solano County resident is under the age of 65.
CVS working to distribute vaccine once approved
CVS is working with the federal government's Operation Warp Speed to prepare for vaccine distribution. That includes getting all residents in participated nursing homes fully vaccinated within three weeks of a vaccine being approved. CVS says it's prepared to take on half of the nation's nursing home facilities. Once that happens, vaccines will be made available for the general public by appointment only.
NJ governor warns of 2nd wave
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says that a second wave of the coronavirus is not off in the future, it's happening now. Many cases are linked to small gatherings in private homes, he said, as the state reported 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 with a 1.25 rate of transmission.
"It is coming and it is coming now," Murphy said. "Get back to the level of vigilance you showed six months ago so we can beat back this second wave."
New concerns as the spread of COVID-19 rises in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the daily indicators for the coronavirus in New York City are "concerning." The city's daily COVID positivity rate is at 2.70% and the 7-day average at 1.92%. There are 81 patients hospitalized daily with 532 reported cases, just below the city's threshold of 550.
Khloe Kardashian confirms she has coronavirus
Khloe Kardashian says she had tested positive for the coronavirus. The reality star confirmed her previous diagnosis in a Wednesday sneak peek clip of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The bedridden Kardashian spoke in the video with a hoarse voice. "Just found out that I do have corona," she said in the teaser of the episode, which was filmed months ago. A teaser in September showed Kardashian being tested for the virus. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days." Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.
New restrictions take effect in another New Jersey city
Several cities in New Jersey have decided to close nonessential businesses early as the state looks to contain an alarming spike of COVID-19 cases. Newark announced strict new restrictions earlier this week, with Paterson and now Hoboken following suit. Jersey City, however, has elected not to institute a crackdown.
NY Giants player tests positive for COVID-19
A New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a statement Thursday. The player, who has not been identified, was "immediately self-isolated," and contact tracing has started. "All of the player's close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today," said the statement. "Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps." The Giants added that the rest of the team is continuing to follow its normal practice and meeting schedule.
Second stockpile surge? Grocery stores, manufacturers prepare as COVID-19 cases spike
Americans are stockpiling again, experts say, but the days of toilet paper troubles shouldn't come back to haunt us. As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the United States, many companies are making sure grocery store shelves stay stocked. Food manufacturers, caught off guard by the crush of demand when the coronavirus first hit the U.S. last spring, are upping production in hopes of avoiding potential shortages.
Maryland man arrested at polling place after refusing to wear mask
A Maryland man was arrested for trespassing after refusing to wear a mask and follow directions at his polling place. Daniel Swain, 52, was one of two men who had the cops called on them for refusing to follow rules while trying to cast their ballot. Deputies with Harford County Sheriff's Office arrived at the polling place Monday, the first day of early voting. Poll workers called deputies after two men refused to wear a mask or vote in a designated voting location set aside specifically for people who refused to wear masks.
Disneyland Paris shuts down again as France enters lockdown
Disneyland Paris is temporarily closing again as France enters a second nationwide lockdown to curb a surge in coronavirus infections. The closure starts at the end of the day on Thursday and is "in line with the latest direction from the French authorities," Disneyland Paris said in a statement. It hopes to open for the holiday season and will be taking reservations from December 19 through January 3 "based on prevailing conditions and government guidance at that time," it added. The theme park will be shut from January 4 through February 12.
France, Germany brace for lockdowns as Belgium sees record hospitalizations
A new wave of lockdowns and business closings is sweeping across France, Germany and other places in Europe as surging coronavirus infections there. The World Health Organization says the European region - which includes Russia, Turkey, Israel and Central Asia, according to its definition - accounted for almost half of the 2.8 million new coronavirus cases reported globally last week. The U.N. health agency said virus-related deaths were also on the rise in Europe, with about a 35% spike since the previous week, as well as hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
