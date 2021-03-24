Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Johnson & Johnson will deliver 20M doses to feds by end of month

It comes as the company is able to increase production.
The FDA has authorized global pharmaceuticals manufacturer Catalent to produce the vaccine.
Catalent currently fills and finishes the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Nassau Coliseum taking appointments
Starting today, eligible New Yorkers can make vaccination appointments at the Nassau Coliseum. It's the county's first site to be operated by an outside contractor.
Regal Cinemas to reopen in April
Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will reopen beginning April 2, its parent company, Cineworld Group, announced Tuesday. Regal had been one of most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. have been dark. Doors will open early next month with attendance limited to 25% to 50% capacity in about 500 locations
AMNH planetarium reopening
Hayden Planetarium Space reopens with limited capacity inside the American Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, after a year of being closed.
The museum has been open since September, but the Planetarium remained closed until after movie theaters across the city could reopen.
Because of social distancing requirements, only up to 48 visitors will be welcomed to each showing in the Space Theater, which ordinarily seats up to 429. There will be seven shows daily.
New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim tests positive
Ron Kim announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID. He said he is feeling well and only has mild symptoms.
He will remain in quarantine and has canceled in-person engagements for the next 10 days.
New York State Assembly Speaker tests positive
Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"After feeling under the weather, I was tested for COVID-19 and received a positive result this morning," he said in a statement. "I am currently experiencing only extremely mild symptoms. I am in frequent contact with my physician and look forward to a full recovery. I received the first of two COVID vaccine doses on Saturday, March 6th. With the upcoming New York State budget deadline, I plan on remaining in the Capital Region and working from my Albany residence. This is a reminder to everyone that we must continue to be vigilant -wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing and get tested if you are feeling any symptoms."
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Proof of vaccination may allow us to begin resuming our normal activities in the near future.
Photos that display the COVID-19 vaccination card like a badge of honor have been making the rounds on social media for months, but the card is more than fodder for selfies, it could be your ticket to freedom in the coming months -- so it should be protected as such.
Next batch of stimulus payments ramps up, including paper checks, debit cards
A fresh batch of Covid stimulus payments will be issued this week, the Biden administration announced Monday, including paper checks and debit cards for those whose bank information is not on file with the government.
Some of these payments are being sent via direct deposit with an official pay date of Wednesday, March 24.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
