Coronavirus update: NJ follows NY with updated school health guidance

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday the state is releasing revised guidance for local health departments on K-12 in-class operations.

The state is following New York's move after the CDC announcement that reduces guidance on distancing in elementary schools from six feet to three feet.

"If masking and frequent hand washing can be maintained by students, educators, and support staff in a classroom, then full-time, in-person instruction can begin with the distance between students within that classroom reduced to three feet," Murphy said.

The updated social distancing guidance applies to all elementary grade levels, across all levels of community transmission risk. It also applies to middle and high school grades at low and moderate risk levels.

"In communities where the rate of transmission is listed by the department of health as "high," six feet to the maximum extent practicable will remain the recommended standard social distance for middle and high schools," Murphy said. "For all schools, regardless of grade or risk factor, six feet of distance is critical in indoor common areas when masking is not an option, such as when students are eating and drinking in the school cafeteria."

Murphy says with the guidance being released, "Now is the time for all of our schools to meaningfully move forward with a return to in-person instruction whether it be full-time or through a hybrid schedule."

