Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Many restrictions lifted across US, cases lowest in a year

While the pandemic still isn't over, health experts say the vaccines are allowing Americans to inch closer towards pre-pandemic normal life.
The majority of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated.
In Pennsylvania, nearly all COVID restrictions now lifted.
Starting today Michigan once a COVID epicenter also allowing restaurants to open indoor dining areas at 50 percent capacity.
And for the first time since the virus shut down New York City, restaurants no longer face any restrictions.
It comes as the country reports fewer than 20,000 new COVID cases per day, the lowest number in more than a year.
Here are more of today's headlines:
More normal July 4th this year
Mayor de Blasio said NYC will "be able to have something much more like what we've historically" had on July 4th this year. "But we still have to be smart about it," he said. "We have to structure it for this kind of transitional moment we are in." The mayor said there will be a full announcement about the city's July 4th celebration soon.
Senior centers reopening in NYC
Senior centers in New York City are back open for business. The centers have been cleared to resume all outdoor activities starting immediately, Mayor de Blasio said. Indoor congregate activities can resume on June 14. Participants are still being advised, out of an abundance of caution, to maintain social distancing. The centers will not require attendees to be vaccinated.
NYC records lowest positivity rate ever
New York City has recorded its lowest COVID positivity rate since the start of the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The rate, 0.83%, is the lowest since the city started administering tests for the coronavirus. "This is a testament to the power of vaccination," the mayor said. "This is a testament to the willpower of New Yorkers."
Teachers return to classrooms in Paterson, NJ
Teachers are being welcomed back to school buildings Tuesday in Paterson, New Jersey after a confusing back-and-forth about in-person learning. Officials say teachers will work Monday through Thursday in-person and work remotely on Fridays.
NYPD COVID loss
The NYPD is mourning the loss of another one of its members to COVID-19. Detective Stanley Dash served in the NYPD for more than three decades. The 57-year-old detective died Saturday from complications related to coronavirus. The married father of two was remembered by his colleagues as a fun-loving guy with a mischievous side and a smile that lit up the room. More than 55 members of the NYPD have died in the pandemic.
Indoor dining curfew ends in NYC
Starting Monday night, New York state lifted the midnight curfew for indoor bars and restaurants. Curfews for all catered events will also go away as of midnight. Governor Andrew Cuomo has predicted that the lifting of curfews will lead to increased economic activity and growth for struggling businesses.
More Americans traveling this holiday weekend due to vaccinations
As more and more people get vaccinated and cases decline, Americans are on the go this holiday weekend at levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers add up to encouraging news in the hopes of returning to a sense of normalcy. COVID cases have dropped nearly 70% in the past three weeks, with more than 50% of the country's adults now vaccinated.
NY again sets record-low 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate
New York set a record-low 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate for the second straight day on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. That number dropped to 0.71 percent Saturday, down from 0.73 percent on Friday.
Germany hunts down possible fraud in virus tests
The German government is following up on media reports that coronavirus test centers across the country have overbilled authorities for the number of tests taken. Germans are allowed one free "citizen's test" per week to check if they are negative for coronavirus. They can use the result to be able to dine at outside restaurants, go shopping or visit cultural institutions.
California seeing lower virus cases, increase in vaccinations
California residents are celebrating the sunny Memorial Day weekend more upbeat than they have been for any other holiday since the pandemic began, thanks to dramatically lower virus case rates and increasing vaccinations. About 90% of the state population is in the lower two of four tiers that restrict business operations and other activities. By June 15, California will end the tier system and relax social distancing and masking rules.
