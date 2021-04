Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Mexico now receiving shipments of Pfizer vaccine

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mexico is receiving much-needed help in that country's fight against the spread of the coronavirus.The first of what's expected to be an ongoing shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived earlier this week.The shipment marks the first time the drugmaker has delivered abroad from U.S. facilities after a Trump-era restriction on dose exports expired at the end of March.So far, Pfizer has delivered more than 10 million doses to Mexico becoming its largest supplier of the COVID-19 vaccine.Amid growing reports about millions of Americans missing their second dose of the COVID vaccine, Suffolk County is launching a public awareness campaign to fight the hesitancy City Council voted 39-8 to expand Open Streets, which would increase the program's funding and would allow it to be staffed by the Department of Transportation in addition to volunteers. The bill would create a process by which community organizations could apply to operate an open street, require that DOT manage or provide resources to at least 20 open streets sites in areas that would be otherwise underserved by the program, and require that DOT provide resources to other open streets as available.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City would fully reopen on July 1 . "This is going to be the summer of New York City," de Blasio said. However, he acknowledged the final call to reopen would be made by the state of New York.After going remote last year, Long Island Pride will return as an in-person event this June . The celebration will be June 13, from noon to 4 p.m., at Eisenhower Park's Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in East Meadow.It was the second shot California resident Veena Thomas had been for waiting for. Instead of relief what she felt was panic after the needle was pulled out. "She asked me 'did you tell them Pfizer?' and I said 'Well yeah! Sure. I told them Pfizer.' I got Pfizer for the first dose too and she said, 'Well your file is flagged as being Moderna, and I was like 'what!,'" described Thomas. A doctor is now explaining the impact Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine . These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.