Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: New Jersey Transit vaccinating bus drivers, transit workers

All of the state's public transit workers first became eligible on March 15.
At least 21 NJ Transit employees have died of complications from coronavirus -- including 11 bus drivers and one train operator.
5,000 attend rock concert in Barcelona after COVID-19 screen
Five thousand music lovers are set to attend a rock concert in Barcelona after passing a COVID-19 screening, to test its effectiveness in preventing outbreaks at large cultural events.
The show on Saturday has the permission of Spanish health authorities. Concertgoers will undergo a antigen test hours before the concert.
Those who test negative will be able to attend the indoor concert and mix freely, although face masks will be mandatory. The concert is an expanded version of a case study in December based on a concert for 500 people that organizers said showed no sign of contagion.
NYC COVID tracing initiative
NYC is devoting $600 million toward its COVID tracing initiative. More tracers were hired over the first two weeks of March as cases surged in the post-holiday period.
Because of the renewed effort, the city was able to hit its goal of reaching at least 90% of people who tested positive -- a goal it hadn't achieved since around Thanksgiving.
NY unveils digital 'Excelsior' pass to help businesses, venues reopen
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced the launch of Excelsior Pass, a free and voluntary platform developed in partnership with IBM that utilizes secure technology to confirm an individual's recent negative PCR or antigen test result or proof of vaccination. The goal is to help fast track the reopening of businesses and event venues in accordance with state Department of Health guidelines.
Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app. Each Pass will have a secure QR code, which participating businesses and venues can scan using a companion app to verify proof of COVID-19 negative test results or proof of vaccination.
Spurred by lockdown, Spain gives 4-day week a try
Experimenting with cutting back one workday per week is about to go nationwide in Spain. A three-year pilot project will be using 50 million euros ($59 million) from the European Union's massive coronavirus recovery fund to compensate companies as they resize their workforce or reorganize production workflows to adapt to a 32-hour working week.
While several companies have already embraced the trend, the pandemic has accelerated it. Supporters say that shorter schedules could benefit work-life balance and three-day weekends could boost consumption. But critics argue that a pandemic-shaken economy is no ground for experiments.
Israelis gather for Passover, celebrating freedom from virus
Israelis will once again hold large family gatherings this weekend to celebrate Passover, the festive Jewish holiday recalling the biblical flight of the Israelites from Egypt.
That's thanks to a highly successful coronavirus vaccination campaign that has inoculated 80% of the country's adult population. Authorities have reopened restaurants, hotels, museums and theaters, and permit indoor gatherings of up to 20 people. It's a stark turnaround from last year, when Israel was in its first of three lockdowns, with people largely confined to their homes.
China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report
Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization.
The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The U.S. and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicizing a scientific study.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
