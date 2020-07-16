Coronavirus Updates: Cuomo says no additional indoor activities for NYC's Phase 4

"We are still seeing issues, not just in the bars and restaurants, but all across the country. Inside, interior spaces, air-conditioned spaces, where the virus is tending to spread. So, we will take that precaution in New York City."
Mayor Bill de Blasio also promised additional guidance for next Monday. "The indoor is causing me pause. The indoor should proceed only with caution and very strict rules," he said.
A decision expected by 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
Here are more of today's headlines:
FLORIDA DEATHS
Florida reports 156 deaths in one day on Thursday, a new record for the state. The Florida Department of Health reports 315,775 total cases of COVID-19 for an increase of 13,965. That's its second highest ever.
Of 309 facilities being tracked, Florida has 54 hospitals with no available ICU beds and 32 hospitals with just one available ICU bed, according to the state's Agency for Healthcare Administration.
CHILDCARE IN NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that 100,000 children will be able to benefit from free childcare as kids go back to school in September. Due to the blended learning option, some children will need care on days that they are not in school learning. PPE will be provided to the children and care providers.
US, UK, CANADA ACCUSE RUSSIA OF HACKING CORONAVIRUS VACCINE TRIALS
The three nations alleged Thursday that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development. The persistent and ongoing attacks are seen by intelligence officials as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research.
RNC SCALES BACK CONVENTION
Next month's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, will be scaled back, according to a letter obtained by ABC News.
Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter to party members Thursday morning informing them of the new plans.
TARGET MANDATES MASKS
Target has joined a list of the nation's largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. The policy will go into effect Aug. 1. More than 80% of Target's 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them. The nation's largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday. Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl's and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.
HIGH LINE PARK REOPENS
New York City's High Line Park reopens in the Meatpacking District on Thursday at Noon. Social distancing markers are in place. People wishing to visit need to make a reservation online.
NEWARK MASKS UP
Starting Thursday, police in Newark will begin issuing summonses to those who do not wear a mask in outdoor public spaces. It is part of the "Mask up, Newark!" promotion from the mayor and public safety director.
The rule follows an executive order from Governor Phil Murphy.
NJ LONG-TERM CARE VISITATIONS
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that parents and guardians of residents at pediatric long-term care facilities can now begin indoor visitations under specific conditions. Murphy, a Democrat, said facilities with zero new positive COVID-19 cases over a 28-day period can begin allowing indoor meetings by appointment only.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said officials realize it's been difficult for parents and loved ones to be away from their children for more than three months. "Reuniting families ... is a critical step for the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of these children, but we need to be vigilant," she said. Visitors must be screened for symptoms and exposure to the virus and a designated area in the facility must be designed, she said. Anyone with symptoms won't be allowed to visit, she added.
