Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Surge in global cases fueled by outbreak in India

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Global cases of the coronavirus are surging as they are easing in the U.S.The spike is largely fueled by a massive outbreak in India.Over 40% of new cases of the virus are in that country, but there are some troubling signs for the U.S.Police have detained 132 people who took part in an illegal party in a Brussels park to protest COVID-19 restrictions, authorities said Sunday. About 15 people, including protesters and police, were injured in clashes, police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said.Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine . These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.