Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: European Union agrees to 2-year contract extension with Pfizer

The new contract received the unanimous backing of all 27 EU member nations.
It runs through 2023 and has the potential to provide an additional 1.8 billion doses.
Pfizer-BioNTech had an initial contract of 600 million doses with the EU.
The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.6 billion doses from half a dozen companies.
First supply of COVID vaccines distributed to Pakistan
Pakistan on Saturday received its first supply of COVID-19 vaccines through the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative, over 1.2 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The prime minister's special aide on health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, asked people over age 40 to register for shots and said the Pakistani government would soon be able to expand its immunization program to other age groups
Utility regulator shares discredited theories
An elected Arizona utility regulator has shared discredited conspiracy theories while trying to persuade energy and power providers not to require their employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Arizona Republic reports that Arizona Corporation Commission member Jim O'Connor said during an interview that the government and the news media are covering up the shots causing numerous deaths and people becoming "human vegetables," but there's no evidence of such problems.
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
