Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: European Union agrees to 2-year contract extension with Pfizer

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

European Union agrees to 2-year contract extension with Pfizer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The European Union reaffirmed its support for Pfizer's COVID vaccine by signing off on a massive contract extension.

The new contract received the unanimous backing of all 27 EU member nations.

It runs through 2023 and has the potential to provide an additional 1.8 billion doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech had an initial contract of 600 million doses with the EU.

The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.6 billion doses from half a dozen companies.

What to know about coronavirus:

Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
national geographic covid newsletter sign up



Here are more of today's headlines:



First supply of COVID vaccines distributed to Pakistan
Pakistan on Saturday received its first supply of COVID-19 vaccines through the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative, over 1.2 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The prime minister's special aide on health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, asked people over age 40 to register for shots and said the Pakistani government would soon be able to expand its immunization program to other age groups

Utility regulator shares discredited theories
An elected Arizona utility regulator has shared discredited conspiracy theories while trying to persuade energy and power providers not to require their employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Arizona Republic reports that Arizona Corporation Commission member Jim O'Connor said during an interview that the government and the news media are covering up the shots causing numerous deaths and people becoming "human vegetables," but there's no evidence of such problems.

When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?

Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
aa
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutcdcmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkhealthface maskreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityvaccinesreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccineeuropean unioncoronavirus pandemicreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19andrew cuomo
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Vax Live: How to watch COVID vaccine equity concert
COVID Vaccine Updates: Nation's vaccination rate down 20% from last week
Protect Our Children: Effects of the Pandemic
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in deadly NYC subway stabbing
Police searching for person of interest in Times Square shooting that injured 3
Times Square shooting: Who are the victims?
Times Square shooting renews calls for change
AccuWeather: Late rain on Mother's Day
12-year-old boy who claimed being punched in head at school dies
Police: Man steals several bottles of perfume, strikes store employee with metal pole
Show More
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital
Obama family dog Bo dies
Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
Where tourists can get vaccinated in NYC
More TOP STORIES News