Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Study examines 2 ways children become seriously ill from COVID

A large study published in JAMA looked at the two different ways children can become seriously ill from the virus.
Slightly more than half of the more than 1,000 patients studied had acute COVID-19, while the rest had multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).
Those with the inflammatory syndrome were more likely to be between the ages of 6 and 12.
More than 80% of those with acute COVID-19 fell outside that age range.
It appears both conditions are more common in Black and Hispanic children, reflecting the ways the virus has disproportionately affected these communities.
