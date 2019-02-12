A menu staple at ballparks across the country will now be banned from one park in Connecticut beginning this season.Dunkin' Donuts Park, which is the home of the Hartford Yard Goats minor league baseball team, is banning peanuts and Cracker Jacks from its premises.The ballpark is believed to be one of the first professional sports venues to ban the popular snacks.Peanuts are the most common and deadliest of all the allergies in the US, especially among young children.The Hartford Yard Goats are the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.----------