Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons, Long Island

We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

SOUTHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is lashing out after video showed a massive crowds gathered in front of the stage at a Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons.Cuomo said he was appalled at the scene and confirmed the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into "egregious social distancing violations.""We have no tolerance for the illegal reckless endangerment of public health," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.The Saturday night concert, called "Safe & Sound," was billed as a charity drive-in show with 500 cars and an estimated 2,000 people. It is also where Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman's band performed.Cuomo shared a social media video, which has over 6 million views, that showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage. The video shows attendees who appeared to be wearing masks, but many individuals were standing closer than 6 feet."Drive-ins are drive-ins," Cuomo said during his teleconference call Tuesday. "You are in your car, you drive in, you stay in your car and you watch the concert, like drive-in movies. I'm old enough to remember them. That is not what the concert was in the Hamptons."Secretary to the Governor, Melissa de Rosa, reiterated the 50% cap on mass gatherings still exists, and it's socially distanced for different regions of the state that are in phase 4. Drive-in movie theaters are still allowed."It's a nice thing to be able to go outside, but obviously what we saw over the weekend was not a drive-in movie theater," she said. "So if similar things are happening in the state, they should see what happened in the Hamptons and be forewarned."Cuomo said the state is taking the incident very seriously and added that both the town and village of Southampton are now open to facing criminal violations."The town of Southampton is going to have a problem," he said. "I don't know how they approved that permit. The promoters are going to have a problem."Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said on Tuesday he is concerned anytime he sees gatherings with people without face coverings. He said we need to learn from each of the cases.Bellone said he is not sure the event should have been issued a permit and he wants to make sure events do not have similar violations in the future.Schneiderman told Eyewitness News the organizer of the event violated the terms of the permit by allowing people to congregate in front of the stage."That was not part of the permit," he said. "We would never have allowed that."Schneiderman said the town has cited the organizer for violating the permit."I have asked the organizer to identify the people who they allowed in that pit area, so they can all be tested to see if anyone is positive for COVID-19," he said.Schneiderman's band performed as an opening act at the concert, and he said when he performed, no one was in the front area of the stage."I never would have personally participated in an event if I had any sense that the organizer would violate the conditions of the permit," he said.Schneiderman said the organizer could face additional citations because while the permit called for 2,000 guests, it appeared nearly 3,000 were in attendance.Officials with the Town of Southampton Police Department are considering issuing citations as well for violations of the governor's social distancing executive order.A representative for the event organizer responded to Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne with the following statement detailing the protocols that were in place for the event:Below is the letter from NY State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker:The Southampton Town Attorney sent a reply back to Commissioner Zucker on behalf of the Town Supervisor and said the town issued a special event permit for the event and said the following protocols were followed:"PPE was provided to all guests including a mask to be worn when leaving their area to use a restroom. In addition, hand washing and sanitizing stations were required in all rows and 2 dedicated security guards per row were assigned to enforce all rules. Additional measures were taken including: signage concerning social distancing, temperature taking, parking markings ensuring appropriate distancing of vehicles, monitoring of all the aforementioned by not less than 64 private security personnel required to be hired by the event holder."The letter went on to say that it wasn't until later in the evening that town officials noticed possible permit violations occurring in an area immediately in front of the stage."There was no reference to such an area in the permit application and the Town did not approve any such gathering space. Once violations became apparent, corrective measures, including requesting organizers to address the situation and the Police Department engaging in efforts to orderly disperse the crowd took place," the letter said.