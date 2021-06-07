3 Long Island school districts make masks optional after NY reversal sparks confusion

Facemasks will no longer be mandated for outdoor activities, Cuomo said, but local districts may make the decision to still require them.
After saying Friday that an announcement was coming to drop in-school mask mandates, the state Department of Health walked back its suggestion that vaccinated children would be able to take of their face coverings.
Health officials said they had not yet received an OK from the CDC, and on Monday, Cuomo said the CDC would not be changing guidance for wearing masks, therefore they are still required inside schools.
"We spoke with CDC," Cuomo said. "They have policy guidelines for schools nationwide, so their policy guidance is for the lowest positivity rate state and the highest. They are not going to change their guidance for several weeks."
Camps are also allowed to make individual decisions regarding outdoor masks.
"In New York state, we are going to modify CDC guidance and allow schools to choose no mask outside for children," Cuomo said. "In other words, children wear masks in school, inside. When they are outside the school building, in recess, etc., it's hot, they are running around, there is no mandate for masks outside. We spoke to CDC, and CDC has no objection to that and is fine with that."
Cuomo said virtually all restrictions can be lifted once 70% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
As for schools, educators and officials expressed concerns over the reversal, even as others were surprised over the initial announcement.
"If a case of COVID-19 comes into a classroom and children are unmasked, you're going to be talking about again large-scale contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine," White Plains Superintendent Joseph Ricca said. "Many parents, of course, were already tentative about sending their children back to school."
Even with the backtracking, at least three Long Island school districts -- Sachem, Massapequa and Patchogue-Medford -- made masks optional on Monday.
"The conflicting messages coming from the state regarding masks in schools are causing confusion for school officials and parents," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "We need clarification immediately...This decision must be put in the hands of the educators and parents who know their children and particular circumstances best."
Members of the Sachem School Board held an emergency meeting on Sunday and voted to implement the guidance sent by New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker late Friday afternoon.
Also Sunday, the Massapequa school board voted unanimously to follow the New York State Department of Health guidelines allowing mask-wearing to be optional.
Those with the Patchogue-Medford School District said they were waiting to see if the CDC issued a response to Zucker's letter.
"Up to this time, there has been no response from the CDC," reads a message on the school district website. "Recognizing that the forecast is proposed to be warm this week and for the remaining weeks of school, Dr. Jones has determine that we will offer all staff members and students the option of continuing to wear a mask, based on their individual comfort level with the proposed guidance."
The majority of school districts on Long Island decided to keep the mask mandates in place on Monday, including the Huntington School District.
"With less than three weeks remaining in the school year, the timing of changes to state guidance is concerning, as we clearly do not wish the final weeks of classes and events compromised for any student or staff member," Huntington Superintendent James Polansky said in a message on the district's website.
Teachers' unions urged schools to connect with educators and parents to make the best decision on masks for their school communities.
No matter what the state ends up doing, New York City schools are not dropping the mask mandate in the classroom.
Meantime, Dr. Anthony Fauci and First Lady Jill Biden appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Monday amid a push for everyone to get vaccinated.
On Sunday, the pair visited a vaccination center at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, where children as young as 12 were getting shots.
Dr. Fauci has yet address released emails from early 2020, some of which seem to contradict guidelines he had been giving publicly at the time.
