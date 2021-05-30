coronavirus new york city

Curfew for New York City restaurants, bars and caterers ends

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Curfew for NYC restaurants and bars ends tonight

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The last of the coronavirus-era restrictions on restaurants, bars and catering businesses are coming to an end in New York.

Starting Monday night, restaurants, and bars in New York City can serve past midnight. It comes as COVID positivity rates in New York City and New York State are below one percent.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has predicted that the lifting of curfews will lead to increased economic activity and growth for struggling businesses.

"During the month of May we took major steps towards reopening our economy and as of May 31, we are lifting the midnight curfew on indoor dining for bars and restaurants across New York," Cuomo said in a statement. "Like every other milestone of our reopening, the end of curfew for indoor dining is the result of New Yorkers banding together, practicing safety precautions and getting vaccinated, so we can defeat the virus and work our way towards a new normal. Our reopening approach has always been data-based and if we want to stay on our current trajectory, we need to remain vigilant across the board - especially when it comes to indoor activities. As always, we will continue to work with our local partners to make sure venues are following basic safety guidelines."

At Tin Martin, business is looking brighter for co-owner Henry Gonzalez.

The last of the restaurant restrictions are coming to an end.



"Thank God everybody is back. Our whole staff is back, and we added new people as well," Gonzalez said.

He will likely need the extra help as city issues lift the curfew for indoor dining.

"New York isn't New York unless it's after midnight," said Liam McGoohan.



The decision to lift the curfew, like so many others in this past year, was based on the numbers - COVID positivity rates in the city and state are at a record low. So far, nearly 19 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York

Most restaurant owners say the extra outdoor dining space will help boost business. So far, the city plans to keep the makeshift outdoor dining spaces.

