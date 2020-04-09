Coronavirus News: Decision coming soon on whether to reopen NYC public schools

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A decision about whether the New York City public schools will reopen this academic year is expected in the next few days.Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his news conference that the question is whether a window exists to salvage what's left."Series of conversations happening right now to decide do we have one last chance to open them up in person before it's too late for the school year? School year goes to the last few days of June. Do we have a realistic opportunity to get the schools back up for a meaningful enough period of time? I think we are a couple of days away, two or three days away from getting to that decision," he said.The state already closed all schools through the end of April.