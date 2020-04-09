coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Decision coming soon on whether to reopen NYC public schools

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A decision about whether the New York City public schools will reopen this academic year is expected in the next few days.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his news conference that the question is whether a window exists to salvage what's left.

"Series of conversations happening right now to decide do we have one last chance to open them up in person before it's too late for the school year? School year goes to the last few days of June. Do we have a realistic opportunity to get the schools back up for a meaningful enough period of time? I think we are a couple of days away, two or three days away from getting to that decision," he said.

The state already closed all schools through the end of April.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Catholic Charities hands out 1,600 meals in the Bronx
When will NYC loosen social distancing restrictions?
Connecting cancer families during coronavirus pandemic
Dialysis patients worry about COVID-19 after fellow patient dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Lamont COVID-19 briefing
LIVE | Bergen Co. COVID-19 testing site announcement
New York now leads every country in COVID-19 cases
When will NYC loosen social distancing restrictions?
Strong winds to follow afternoon storms
NY hospitalizations down, but deaths reach new 1-day record
'We need to earn our way out of this,' NYC mayor says
Show More
NY coronavirus cases came from Europe, scientists find
Boris Johnson out of ICU as his condition improves
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Dialysis patients worry about COVID-19 after fellow patient dies
More TOP STORIES News