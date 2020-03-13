Coronavirus

Disney World closed temporarily in response to coronavirus threat

In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests at watch a show in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will temporarily close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. said Thursday evening.

The closure will go into effect Sunday, March 15 and last through the end of March. Disneyland Paris will also temporarily close and Disney Cruise will suspend all new departures.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month," the company said in a statement.

Cast members will be paid during the closure, and the hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice, as will the retail and dining complexes at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris.

Earlier Thursday, the company announced Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., would temporarily close starting Saturday through the end of the month due to the threat in Southern California.

Tokyo Disney Resort closed on Feb. 28 and is expected to remain shut down through March 15. Both the Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort were shut down in January due to the outbreak of the virus.

The company's film studio has also postponed the upcoming theatrical releases of "Mulan," "The New Mutants" and "Antlers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridadisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Broadway goes dark due to coronavirus
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus Update: State of Emergency in NYC as cases jump to 95
6 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, governor bans large gatherings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: State of Emergency in NYC as cases jump to 95
New Jersey governor recommends cancelling all large gatherings
Coronavirus Update: Rumors about NYC quarantine, subway shutdown not true, officials say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at Brooklyn Costco
AccuWeather: Friday morning soaker
National Guard arrives as containment begins in New Rochelle
Show More
6 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, governor bans large gatherings
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Bishop charged in 40-year-old cold case murder of Brooklyn woman
Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty to weapons charge in NY
Construction workers recovering after partial building collapse
More TOP STORIES News