Coronavirus News: Comedian D.L. Hughley collapses on stage, later tests positive for COVID-19

An audience member recorded video of the moment via cellphone.
Hughley was performing in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night he he collapsed without warning.
His publicist later said the star had been suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week.
The star of the 'D.L. Hughley Show' and the movie 'Soul Plane' later reassured fans while maintaining his sense of humor .
Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus, including shortness of breath and fever.
He says he intends to go into isolation for 14 days.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address