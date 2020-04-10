coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC doctor met with applause upon return to work after beating COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A doctor stricken with coronavirus returned to work in NYC to the kind of applause reserved especially for our front-line heroes.

Dr. Paul Saunders was greeted with love and support as her returned to making rounds Thursday at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.

The heart surgeon tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He is now recovered and back to treating coronavirus patients at the hospital.

Saunders is trained in a specialized weapon against COVID-19 called ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

