Coronavirus News: NYC doctor met with applause upon return to work after beating COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A doctor stricken with coronavirus returned to work in NYC to the kind of applause reserved especially for our front-line heroes.Dr. Paul Saunders was greeted with love and support as her returned to making rounds Thursday at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.The heart surgeon tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He is now recovered and back to treating coronavirus patients at the hospital.Saunders is trained in a specialized weapon against COVID-19 called ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).