HEALTH & FITNESS

Doctors are warning of an early start to flu season

EMBED </>More Videos

There are new concerns about an early start to the flu season.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It may only be October but doctors are already issuing warnings about the flu.

There are new concerns over an early start to flu season after the death of an elderly person in North Carolina.

Children and the elderly are most at risk.

"As a physician I'm already worried about it so maybe the public should be a little more worried," said Dr. David Messerly.

The CDC released new numbers saying last season's flu killed 80,000 people in the US, including 180 children. It was the highest death toll in nearly four decades.

Less than half the population got flu shots last year even though doctors say it is the best defense.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Breast Cancer: Surprising Discoveries' - RESOURCES
Breast Cancer: Surprising Discoveries
7 tips from a pediatrician about feeding your new baby
HPV vaccine given to preteens now cleared for adult use
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NY limo in crash had brake issues, report shows
Instagram account triggers shooting rumors at NYC school
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 3, headed for Florida's Gulf Coast
NJ teacher accused of sending nude photos to student
Mega Millions jackpot up to $470 million
3 charged in NYC counterfeit pill distribution ring
The Countdown: What do the polls predict ahead of the Midterms?
Lawsuit: Lead paint crumbles, stoves without gas at Bronx building
Show More
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
31-year-old man dead after shooting in Queens, sources say
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Police investigating rash of armed commercial robberies on LI
Man slashed on MTA bus after dispute, police say
More News