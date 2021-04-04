Coronavirus Update New York City: St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold Easter services at 50% capacity

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue is going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
This year, Mass will be open to parishioners at 50%.
Last year, services were online only, with Cardinal Timothy Dolan still delivering homily to an empty church. On Sunday, Cardinal Dolan will be celebrating Mass from inside St Patrick's Cathedral, but churchgoers will be able to access his sermon online, and In-person at reduced capacity by ticket only for two masses.
The cardinal is expected to deliver a message of hope and healing as he has for so many Easters past.
New York City's annual Easter parade and Bonnet festival is going virtual for the second year in a row.
The Easter Bonnet Parade started more than 150 years ago in 1870, traditionally walking by St. Patrick's Cathedral and lasted eight blocks.
The Fifth Avenue Association is asking New Yorkers to post photos of themselves in their Easter Sunday best on Instagram.
That winner will receive a one-night stay at Manhattan's Pierre Hotel.
Masses will be celebrated at 7 and 10 this morning.
In Brooklyn, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn will be the main celebrant of Easter Mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn. The service will be streamed on abc7NY.
