coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold Easter services at 50% capacity

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold Easter services at 50% capacity

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Things will look a little different this year for Easter Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue is going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.

This year, Mass will be open to parishioners at 50%.

Last year, services were online only, with Cardinal Timothy Dolan still delivering homily to an empty church. On Sunday, Cardinal Dolan will be celebrating Mass from inside St Patrick's Cathedral, but churchgoers will be able to access his sermon online, and In-person at reduced capacity by ticket only for two masses.

The cardinal is expected to deliver a message of hope and healing as he has for so many Easters past.

New York City's annual Easter parade and Bonnet festival is going virtual for the second year in a row.

The Easter Bonnet Parade started more than 150 years ago in 1870, traditionally walking by St. Patrick's Cathedral and lasted eight blocks.

The Fifth Avenue Association is asking New Yorkers to post photos of themselves in their Easter Sunday best on Instagram.

That winner will receive a one-night stay at Manhattan's Pierre Hotel.

Masses will be celebrated at 7 and 10 this morning.

In Brooklyn, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn will be the main celebrant of Easter Mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn. The service will be streamed on abc7NY.

ALSO READ | Be Kind: Easter Bunny makes special visit to Queens shelter
EMBED More News Videos

The Easter Bunny made a special visit to kids and single mothers at a shelter in Queens on Saturday.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Broadway theater becomes first to reopen for pop-up performance
COVID Updates: Cornell University requires vaccinated students for fall
Iconic NYC amusement park to reopen with restrictions
COVID Updates: Vaccines will eventually outpace strands, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
AccuWeather: Early clouds give way to sun
Gun battle leads to police-involved shooting in the Bronx
Police: Man on subway spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs
Be Kind: Easter Bunny makes special visit to Queens shelter
March Madness: Jalen Suggs hits buzzer-beater you have to see
Show More
NYC woman celebrates 105th birthday with babka, friends at bakery
Broadway theater becomes first to reopen for pop-up performance
Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
Amazon acknowledges issue of drivers urinating in empty bottles
Trooper rescues missing 2-year-old from stream
More TOP STORIES News