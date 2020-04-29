coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New action taken to get homeless off the subways, exclusive video

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA quickly rejected Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to close stations at the end of line overnight like the one at 96th and 2nd avenue.

Now they have a new plan that is already underway. The NYPD and social workers started going into stations late night this week, removing homeless people from the trains and offering them shelter. MTA workers then clean and disinfect the cars.

Eyewitness News got an exclusive look at that plan being put into action early Wednesday morning.

The MTA put out a harsh statement Tuesday calling on de Blasio to "get out of your car and into the subway so you can see what's really going on and solve the problem of your own making."

Still, the mayor sounds supportive of the new plan.

"We want to create a change where everyone gets out of the station. Our homeless outreach workers are there to engage and get people support," de Blasio said.

"Respect the essential workers. That is disgusting what is happening on those subway cars. It's disrespectful to the essential workers who need to ride the subway system," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

So what's it going to take to get New Yorkers back on those trains and back to work?

Governor Cuomo outlined what needs to happen to restart the economy, starting hospital capacity to consistently drop below 70%.

That's when many construction projects will be allowed to resume. Other businesses can follow with protocols in place like social distancing and testing.

health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhomelesshospitalsubwaymayor bill de blasionyc news
