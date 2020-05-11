Face masks delivered to mothers working at Long Island hospital

Staffers from the Brookhaven Rail Terminal delivered the masks on Mother's Day.
The personal equipment helps support a hospital vital to protecting people in the town of Brookhaven.
They left notes on the boxes that read: "Happy, healthy Mother's Day to our favorite heroines!"
Moms working in various nursing positions accepted the Mother's Day gifts.
