coronavirus long island

Face masks delivered to mothers working at Long Island hospital

EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Thousands of KN95 masks were delivered to mothers who work at Long Island Community Hospital.

Staffers from the Brookhaven Rail Terminal delivered the masks on Mother's Day.

The personal equipment helps support a hospital vital to protecting people in the town of Brookhaven.

They left notes on the boxes that read: "Happy, healthy Mother's Day to our favorite heroines!"

Moms working in various nursing positions accepted the Mother's Day gifts.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyeast patchoguebrookhavencoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandface maskhealth caremother's day
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Curran: 'back of envelope math' shows Nassau Co. reopening end of June
Village of Freeport giving out free masks to residents
Colleagues surprise nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19
Car parade held for teen who finished 300th round of chemo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
County executives to join Cuomo for briefing on reopening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92
2 plasma donation sites open in New Jersey
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Starting off with spotty showers
Woman shot in face after answering door knock in Brooklyn
Show More
Manhole explosions, fires awake residents on Upper West Side
Dance party breaks out in Murray Hill after frontline applause
Search underway for LI hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian
Queens boy suffered cardiac arrest due to rare syndrome
Woman robbed, pushed to ground in robbery caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News