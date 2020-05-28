coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: FDNY hosts sendoff for 1,600 caregivers, 500 ambulances that came to NY, NJ during pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY on Thursday hosted a ceremonial sendoff to medical response teams that traveled to New York City to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.

For 60 days, American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance crews, Network Providers and support staff from across the country have worked in New York as part of the urgent response to the COVID-19 crisis.

More than 1,600 caregivers and 500 ambulances from AMR and other EMS companies were deployed to New York and New Jersey to help support efforts to transport and treat patients at the height of the pandemic.

The crews headed back to their home bases Thursday with a sendoff that featured a salute from FDNY as the ambulance trucks drove past crews holding American flags.

"AMR would like to thank FDNY for their incredible partnership, and we thank our incredible crews for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice during the COVID-19 response," the agency said in a press release.

American Medical Response is America's leading provider of medical transportation, providing services in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

More than 28,000 AMR paramedics, EMTs, RNs and other professionals work together to transport more than 4.8 million patients nationwide each year in critical, emergency and non-emergency situations.

