Coronavirus News: FDNY mourns loss of EMT and 9/11 hero

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY is mourning the loss of a fellow EMT from COVID-19.Emergency Medical Technician Richard Seaberry, 63, was a 30-year veteran of EMS.Seaberry was a responder to the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, and was most recently assigned to Station 53 at Fort Totten in Queens."For three decades, EMT Seaberry bravely served the City of New York, responding to thousands of medical emergencies," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.The department says Seaberry was a resident of Queens who also served in Station 50 and Division 4 where he was known as a kind soul, a true gentleman and a dedicated partner.He is survived by his wife, Brynhild Seaberry, and two daughters.