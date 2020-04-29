Coronavirus News: FDNY mourns loss of EMT and 9/11 hero

Emergency Medical Technician Richard Seaberry, 63, was a 30-year veteran of EMS.
Seaberry was a responder to the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, and was most recently assigned to Station 53 at Fort Totten in Queens.
"For three decades, EMT Seaberry bravely served the City of New York, responding to thousands of medical emergencies," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
The department says Seaberry was a resident of Queens who also served in Station 50 and Division 4 where he was known as a kind soul, a true gentleman and a dedicated partner.
He is survived by his wife, Brynhild Seaberry, and two daughters.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address