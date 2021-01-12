Coronavirus NY: Fears of vaccine shortage after Rockland County runs out

Still, the story highlights fears of a shortage as municipalities ramp up efforts to vaccinate their eligible citizens.
The Rockland County Department of Health said it had administered all of the 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that it received from the state last week and had requested more, with Rockland County Executive Ed Day's office saying there had been no word as how many would arrive next or when.
"We're not accepting appointments until we have the vaccine in hand and know exactly how many doses we're working with," a statement read.
Officials said they requested 2,000 additional doses, but only 200 arrived. And since eligible residents had already signed up, no additional appointments are currently available.
The health department administered its initial supply of 1,000 doses over the course of three days.
"We are ready, willing, and able to assist New York State's vaccination efforts in whatever way we are called upon to do so," the agency wrote in a Facebook post. "But we need NYS to provide us with more vaccine to keep these efforts going."
The full list of those who are currently eligible in Phases 1a and 1b, including many new subcategories, is available here.
