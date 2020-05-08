Coronavirus News: FEMA ambulance teams leave Long Island after aiding first responders

The ambulances were sent to the county in early April to aid first responders during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.
On Thursday afternoon, the caravan of ambulances left Long Island, blaring their sirens in tribute.
