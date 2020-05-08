coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: FEMA ambulance teams leave Long Island after aiding first responders

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County bid a fond farewell to FEMA ambulance teams deployed to New York for the coronavirus pandemic.

The ambulances were sent to the county in early April to aid first responders during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Thursday afternoon, the caravan of ambulances left Long Island, blaring their sirens in tribute.

