First come, first served vaccine site opens in Paterson with large line of people

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The vaccination site at International High School in Paterson, New Jersey is first come, first served. Hours before it opened, there were people waiting out in the cold to get in.

Paterson Mayor Sayegh decided to open up vaccinations to any New Jersey resident who meets the CDC guidelines, so people don't have to make an appointment that could be weeks or months away.

But critics say instead, it means you have seniors standing out in the cold for hours.

"This virus doesn't discriminate, nor do we. COVID-19 doesn't know boundaries or barriers, and Patersonians interact with people from outside out city's premise or confines I should say, so it could be transmitted," Sayegh said. "People have been waiting weeks and months. But if you choose to do so, you can come here. And wait for a few hours. To me, it's worth the risk."

They have 350 doses to give out Thursday starting at 9:30.

People are also out there waiting in their cars.

On Wednesday, six new cases of the variant were reported in the state, one of which was fatal.

Some 2 million people in New Jersey are pre-registered for the vaccine, but the state will only receive about 130,000 doses a week.

Health care workers posted at International High School are busy with what vaccine supplies they have, administering doses to the first tier group of people who qualify -- 65 years old and older residents, workers across the field of healthcare, first responders and those with compromised immune systems.

For residents who have received the first dose of the vaccine, they should have made an appointment to receive their second dose. If they hadn't, they should contact the site.

By the end of the weekend, if you are still not certain how you will get your second dose appointment, you can contact New Jersey's Vaccination Call Center (855-568-0545) and operators will assist you in scheduling one.

