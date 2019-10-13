Health & Fitness

Foods, drinks still sold with CBD in New York City, despite ban

NEW YORK -- Food and drink are still being sold with CBD in New York City, months after health officials banned restaurants and cafes from selling edibles spiked with or accompanied by the trendy cannabis derivative because of safety concerns.

An Associated Press reporter found CBD-infused coffee, cookies and other food items around the city days after the Oct. 1 deadline when health authorities said they would impose a fine of up to $650 for each violation.

City health officials announced the CBD ban already in February. The ban took establishment owners by surprise, so they were offered a grace period.

Advocates believe CBD oil reduces stress and anxiety, as well as pain and insomnia, but those claims are unproven, and questions remain about its safety.

RELATED: CBD Oil: What you need to know

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymarijuanau.s. & worldresearch
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Man arrested in vandalism of 6 FDNY ambulances in the Bronx
Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Show More
Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Health alert issued after NJ produce worker contracts hepatitis
2 wanted for trying to mug NYPD captain near Port Authority Bus Terminal
Two teens rescued after chasing volleyball into Hudson River
More TOP STORIES News