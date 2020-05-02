coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Free face coverings available starting Saturday in NYC parks

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Representatives from the New York City Parks Department will be distributing over 100,000 face coverings in parks across the city for free beginning Saturday until Tuesday, May 5th.

All New Yorkers are required to wear face masks when out in public.

Times and dates of the face-covering pickups vary by park.

Parks where they will be distributed include 10 on Staten Island, 10 in Brooklyn, 12 in Manhattan, 12 in Queens, and 11 in the Bronx.

Check here for a complete listing of parks and availability times.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor de Blasio says, 'We cannot let up now'
First 'social distancing' streets open today in NYC
Family demands answers after they say nursing home under-reported COVID-19 numbers
NYC senior center is taking meetings virtual
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First 'social distancing' streets open today in NYC
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
AccuWeather: Beautiful weekend
Texas police helicopter crashes into building, officer killed
NYC senior center is taking meetings virtual
Deaths fall below 300 in NY, hospitalizations too high, Cuomo says
Show More
Family demands answers after they say nursing home under-reported COVID-19 numbers
Penn Station to close overnight for cleaning
K-12, colleges in NY state closed for rest of academic year
Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors: State media
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
More TOP STORIES News