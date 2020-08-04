Health & Fitness

From the brink of the death, COVID patient leaves hospital with new outlook on life

NEW YORK -- After battling COVID-19 for 132 days, Chris Rogan is a miracle patient. He was released from Bellevue Hospital on Tuesday morning.

"It's definitely shocking. Because when I went down there, it was only 150,000 cases. When I woke up it was 2.5 million. I was like what, are you serious?" Rogan said.

What was serious, is what Rogan went through. Among other complications, the 29-year-old patient had to be intubated twice for a total of 71 days, coded once, had a tracheotomy and suffered blood clots that resulted in a bedside leg amputation.

RELATED | 'Miracle Larry' heads home after fighting COVID since March

"Actually, when I first woke up, I had no clue about it. And the surgical team was like, 'does it still feel like there's a leg there? I was like 'what? What do you mean is there still a leg there?' So I knew it was serious," Rogan added.

Rogan's case is much like that of late Broadway actor, Nick Cordero, who also endured a long battle with COVID-19, and lost his leg."

"I could feel what (Cordero's) wife was going through. Like their cases were so similar, so similar," said his wife, Crystal Rogan, "Like to the point I would check the news every day to see how Nick Cordero was doing, because it gave me hope that if he was doing better, than Chris would do better, too."

'Better' is precisely Rogan's new outlook on life after his amputation and brink with death.

"It's not the end of the world, and it doesn't define me and I feel like my quality of life is going to be better, because I appreciate so much more," he said.

RELATED | Pastor shares miracle recovery after 100-day battle with COVID-19

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
60-year-old man dead after possible electrocution in NJ
Maloney, Torres win after delayed count in NY House primary
NYC establishing coronavirus quarantine checkpoints
Iconic NYC toy store FAO Schwarz reopens flagship location
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
Obituary blaming Pres. Trump for man's COVID-19 death goes viral
He told New York's story for 70 years. Remembering a NYC legend
Show More
Massive cleanup across Tri-State following Isaias
Tornadoes confirmed in NJ after 1M+ left in dark by Isaias
COVID-19 Updates: UConn cancels football season due to coronavirus
Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination
US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked
More TOP STORIES News