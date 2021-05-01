coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Governors Island reopens to public after short season last year

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Governors Island reopens to public after short season last year due to pandemic

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governors Island will reopen to the public after its season was cut short last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors will be allowed every day from May 1 to October 31.

The island is home to surrounding skylines, historic settings, dozens of free public art exhibitions, cultural programs and activities and a diverse selection of food and beverage vendors.

Five sheep from Albany will spend the summer on the Governors Island and keep it in top shape.



"Governors Island is one of New York City's crown jewels," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "It's the kind of beautiful, open public space that we will rely on to drive our recovery this spring and summer. I'm grateful to the Trust for making the Island more accessible than ever this year, and the return of their full season will give more New Yorkers than ever a chance to enjoy everything the island has to offer."

For the first time, Governors Island ferries will stop at two Brooklyn locations on the weekend.

Residents will be able to catch the ferry at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Atlantic Basin in Red Hook.

Eyewitness News got a hardhat tour of the theme park designed for kids 2 to 12 years old.



