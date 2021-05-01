Coronavirus Update New York City: Governors Island reopens to public after short season last year

Visitors will be allowed every day from May 1 to October 31.
The island is home to surrounding skylines, historic settings, dozens of free public art exhibitions, cultural programs and activities and a diverse selection of food and beverage vendors.
"Governors Island is one of New York City's crown jewels," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "It's the kind of beautiful, open public space that we will rely on to drive our recovery this spring and summer. I'm grateful to the Trust for making the Island more accessible than ever this year, and the return of their full season will give more New Yorkers than ever a chance to enjoy everything the island has to offer."
For the first time, Governors Island ferries will stop at two Brooklyn locations on the weekend.
Residents will be able to catch the ferry at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Atlantic Basin in Red Hook.
