Coronavirus News: Health care workers pinned as heroes on anniversary of 1st NY COVID case

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino acknowledged the brave health care professionals of Plainview and Syosset Hospitals by presenting them with 2020 hero pins.
During the first surge last spring, Northwell Health workers treated more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients across the system. Plainview and Syosset Hospitals, two community hospitals that were hard hit with COVID cases, agreed to take on patients from other Northwell hospitals that were facing patient surge capacity.
"Dedicated health care workers at Plainview and Syosset faced the deadly virus every day," officials said. "Several staff members contracted the disease and bravely returned to work as soon as possible after their recovery."
