HEALTH & FITNESS

9-year-old Illinois heart patient visited by Drake gets 2nd birthday wish

CHICAGO --
Sofia Sanchez had two wishes for her August 18 birthday: To meet rapper Drake, and to get a new heart.

Sanchez, a patient at Lurie Children's Hospital, got her first wish when Drake visited while in town for his tour last weekend.

She learned Sunday that her other birthday wish would be granted.

"I'm getting a heart!" she squealed. "Oh my God!"

Sanchez, of Downers Grove, has been awaiting a heart transplant.

"I just had surgery three weeks ago. The surgery was to help my heart pump," she said in her video message to Drake. "I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday."

She recorded her take on the viral "In My Feelings" Challenge and invited the rap star to her 11th birthday party at Lurie Children's Hospital.

He said they chatted about Justin Bieber and basketball.

