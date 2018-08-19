Several beaches on the South Shore of Long Island reopened Sunday after hypodermic needles and other medical waste washed ashore.A total of three dozen hypodermic needles have been found on the shoreline in the last two days.The discovery began Saturday when a lifeguard found a needle in a Gatorade bottle at East Atlantic Beach and the beach was closed More needles were found on Lido Beach.Officials say after the closures were announced the beaches were thoroughly swept and raked, and no additional medical waste was found, prompting the decision to reopen."The health and safety of our beachgoers and staff is of paramount concern, so we want to be absolutely sure that wherever this medical waste came from, it's not still lingering to wash up again with the next tide," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen. "It is imperative for all of our residents that if you see something, say something."Lifeguard staff will continue to comb the beaches as tides come in to make sure no more medical waste washes up.So far, there is no word on where the medical waste came from.----------