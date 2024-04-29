Beachgoers flock to Coney Island as first sign of summer-like weather hits Tri-State area

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The first taste of summer weather hit the Tri-State area on Monday which meant one thing: people heading to the beach.

Beachgoers made their way to Coney Island to soak in the sunny skies and 80-plus degree conditions.

However not many people were tempted to to go into the water -- still a chilly 54 degrees. Meanwhile, the boardwalk was packed with residents from all over New York City and tourists too.

"I came from Pennsylvania," one beachgoer told Eyewitness News. "Once I saw it was 80 degrees here, I said I have to go visit my old folks and hang out."

Red flags were also in place, meaning no swimming was allowed. And no lifeguards were on duty with public beaches across the city still officially closed until Memorial Day weekend.

Luna Park will remain open till 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. It will reopen in May on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.