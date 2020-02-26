Coronavirus

Ways to protect you and your family in case of coronavirus outbreak in US

Coronavirus symptoms and the N95-mask were some of the top searches on Google on Wednesday.

This came less than 24 hours after the Centers for Disease Control issued a stern warning to Americans that there could be an outbreak here in the U.S.

The CDC director said the most recent data raises the level of concern, and that is not a question of if, but when the virus will be widespread in the U.S.

At a 3M factory in South Dakota, where it makes masks and respirators that help protect from the disease, it is working around the clock and still can't produce them fast enough.

The latest guidance from the CDC on Feb. 12 stated N95-masks are in limited supply.

The CDC added the masks should only be used for people in healthcare settings. They were not recommended for the general public, again as of Feb. 12. On Amazon, a quick search shows masks can be purchased from $17 to $75.

The CDC said communities need to be prepared for school closures, hospital closures and for businesses to allow people to work from home. As of Wednesday, there were 57 total COVID cases in the U.S.

Dr. John Butler, of Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, said they have put procedures in place to identify infected patients who come into the ER. Community spread is the biggest concern.

There's still no vaccine, although some are in development at the University of Texas-Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and other hospitals. The CDC said you can do the same things you would do to avoid the flu.
  • Stay home when you are sick, cover your face when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often. Use soap and water.
  • Think about carpooling the kids to school in smaller groups

SEE ALSO:
Coronavirus Update: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcdccoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus concerns land 83 in voluntary isolation on LI
LIVE: New York, NYC prepare for coronavirus
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: New York, NYC prepare for coronavirus
Coronavirus concerns land 83 in voluntary isolation on LI
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Man pushed onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan
Learjet skids off runway at NJ airport, ends up in grassy area
Suspected carjacker dead after police shooting, chase in NYC
7 On Your Side Investigates: Something stinks in Queens
Show More
Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery: family
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
Harvey Weinstein juror describes tension in deliberation room
School bus driver in deadly NJ crash to be sentenced
Evelyn Boswell: Crews search NC pond for missing 15-month-old
More TOP STORIES News