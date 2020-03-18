Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Hospitalized Ohio man on Facebook Live describes fighting COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio -- Viewers of an Ohio man's social media videos are witnessing firsthand what it's like to have a severe case of COVID-19.

Kevin Harris, 55, has been sharing his experience on Facebook from his hospital bed at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Warren, located about 60 miles east of Cleveland.

"I was leaning over the side of the bed, throwing up, thinking out loud, 'Oh God, please don't let me die like this,'" Harris said in a Facebook Live broadcast from his hospital room.

Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new coronavirus case for 2nd straight day
EMBED More News Videos

Americans are waking up to a country on virtual lockdown -- empty streets, closed businesses -- as confirmed cases of the new coronavirus are on the rise.


The father of four says COVID-19 feels like suffocating and going in to cardiac arrest at the same time. Visitors for him are limited and heavily protected. Harris believes this virus will change the world.

"I think it's going to bring everybody closer," he said.

Harris doesn't know when he'll leave the hospital, but he said his lungs are improving and he's hopeful about recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessohiohospitalcoronavirussocial mediau.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY businesses limited to 50% of workers on site; Navy hospital ship on the way
Stock trading is halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%
Las Vegas casinos, bars closed to slow coronavirus pandemic spread
MTA asks for $4 billion in federal aid due to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY businesses limited to 50% of workers on site; Navy hospital ship on the way
NYC should prepare for shelter in place, mayor says; COVID-19 cases soar
278 total coronavirus cases in Nassau County
1st day of statewide school closures, self-isolation in Hoboken
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19 | LIVE
Stock trading is halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%
Water main repairs underway in NJ after sparking concerns
Show More
MTA asks for $4 billion in federal aid due to coronavirus
Paterson Schools hand out more than 5,700 meals to students
NYC's 1st drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility being built on SI
CT health workers may have come into contact with coronavirus
Run on guns, ammo as people grapple with coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News