coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Inmate at Rikers Island dies of COVID-19 in New York City

FILE image

NEW YORK CITY -- Lawyers for the first Rikers Island inmate to die from COVID-19 say he was being held at the notorious New York City jail on a technical parole violation.

Michael Tyson, 53, died Sunday at Bellevue Hospital, 10 days after being transferred there from Rikers Island with symptoms of the disease.

Tyson was released from state prison last year after serving time for sale of a controlled substance. He was sent to Rikers on a parole violation on Feb. 28, according to jail records.

City jails have released about 1,000 inmates because of the pandemic. Many have a high risk of serious complications if they contract the disease and are a low risk to reoffend, officials said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirusrikers islandhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthinmateshospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Passover Seders going digital during coronavirus pandemic
Smart tips to help you sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic
NYC faces difficult options as death toll rises
NYC hospitals nearing capacity with coronavirus patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
4,700 deaths, Cuomo says possible flattening of curve
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
NYC faces difficult options as death toll rises
Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun dies from COVID-19
NJ seeing decline in growth rate of new cases, Gov. Murphy says
NY doctor reveals pet safety measures during COVID-19
Show More
NJ woman gives birth at home after hospital misunderstanding
Woman on mission to make sure health care heroes have place to stay in NYC
Nurse at Long Island hospital dies from COVID-19
Social distancing to be enforced in Nassau County epicenter
Family of bus driver who died urges others to take COVID-19 seriously
More TOP STORIES News