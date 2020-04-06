coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Inside a Brooklyn hospital on the frontlines of the crisis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We are getting an up-close look at what it is like on the front lines in Brooklyn as we head right into the heart of this storm approaching the apex any day now.

ABC News was inside Maimonides Medical Center where every single doctor and nurse is covered head to toe in personal protective equipment or PPE.

They presume almost all of the patients coming through their doors are COVID-19 positive.

Doctors say they've reached out to other hospitals taking in lessons from the Italians, the Chinese as well as those in Washington State as they try to get through this.

At Maimonides, they have 53 ventilators right now, 43 of them are in use and they are concerned about their needs as the week goes on.

Doctors say the schedule is relentless. ABC News spoke with one who came in from Utah to help.

She says this will impact the entire country and hopes she will be able to take what she learned here and use it elsewhere.

"With everything happening in New York, I had some time to be able to come out here and help, and I think Utah is probably just a few weeks behind, so it's nice to be able to see what's going on here," she said.

The hospital also has triage tents set up as they brace for the worst. Every patient goes to the tent and gets a preliminary diagnosis. That way they can keep people who are not infected away from the ER.

One of the doctors also expressed concern about going home at the end of the day to his wife and kids. He's concerned about infecting them.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
WABC-TV to stream Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese
Company donates free healthy meals to heathcare workers
NYC hospitals nearing capacity with coronavirus patients
As apex nears, ventilators in short supply
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As apex nears, ventilators in short supply
NYC hospitals nearing capacity with coronavirus patients
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in NYC tests positive for COVID-19
Meadowlands field medical center opens in COVID-19 battle
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice
Death toll surpasses 3,000 in NYC
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Show More
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Daily deaths in NY drop for the first time, Cuomo says
NY's COVID-19 death toll nears 4,200, but there's a glimmer of hope
Company donates free healthy meals to heathcare workers
New Jersey death toll approaches 1,000 as more ventilators secured
More TOP STORIES News