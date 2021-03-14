Javits Center 24-hour vaccination pilot program comes to an end

The state health department says round-the-clock operations were only intended as a three-day pilot program that started last weekend and ended on Wednesday as planned.
State officials say during that time 41,000 vaccinations were administered - between Pfizer doses during the day, and Johnson & Johnson overnight.
The Health Department says it will continue to expand operations as vaccine supply allows.
