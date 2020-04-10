coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Landmarks in NYC light up blue to honor essential workers

NEW YORK CITY -- Some famous landmarks in New York were lit up blue on Thursday night in recognition of the nationwide effort against COVID-19.

New York is the epicenter of the pandemic sweeping across the United States.

The iconic World Trade Center spire was among the key landmarks lit in blue in tribute to health workers battling the spread of the coronavirus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sanctioned Thursday's tribute.

Earlier, the state reported a record-breaking number of dead for a third straight day, 799.

More than 7,000 people have died in the state, accounting for almost half the US death toll of more than 16,000.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.

