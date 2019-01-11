Legionella bacteria detected in water at Brooklyn hospital

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --A water safety test at a Brooklyn hospital has detected legionella bacteria.
New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital says it has implemented water restrictions at the location.
RELATED: What is Legionnaire's Disease?
The hospital released a statement saying it is common to find a small amount of legionella in the water of many large buildings and hospitals, and that most people who were exposed to the bacteria would not become ill.
The state health department says it is working with the hospital to prevent additional cases of Legionnaire's.
