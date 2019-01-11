HEALTH & FITNESS

Legionella bacteria detected in water at Brooklyn hospital

A water safety test at a Brooklyn hospital has detected legionella bacteria.

Eyewitness News
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital says it has implemented water restrictions at the location.
The hospital released a statement saying it is common to find a small amount of legionella in the water of many large buildings and hospitals, and that most people who were exposed to the bacteria would not become ill.

The state health department says it is working with the hospital to prevent additional cases of Legionnaire's.

